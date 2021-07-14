Mineral County sheriff brings in back taxes

KEYSER - Since launching his campaign to collect delinquent personal property taxes on June 1, Mineral County sheriff Forrest Ellifritz and his deputies have brought in $338,084.57 in back taxes from county businesses.

In addition, $63,667.93 is pending in Mineral County Magistrate Court.

Ellifritz announced in late May that he or his deputies would be making personal visits to those businesses that had not paid taxes on their property.

According to Ellifritz, at that time the county had $260,277 in back taxes that he said no one in the sheriff’s department had been actively working to collect prior to his taking office in January.

“No one in the past 12 years has gone out and done this,” he told the Mineral County Commissioners in May.

According to West Virginia State Code, the sheriff is the county’s chief tax officer.

“The state code says it’s my duty to collect the taxes, and I’m going to collect them,” Ellifritz said. “Whether I’ve got to chain some doors or seize some equipment, we’re going to collect these taxes,” he said.

An employee in the sheriff’s tax office told the News Tribune the original amount cited by the sheriff, $260,277, did not reflect the 2020 taxes. Once they were added in, the total owed the county was $437,321.33.

Ellifritz told the county commissioners Tuesday that as soon as collection from businesses is completed, his department will start collecting delinquent personal property taxes from individuals.

