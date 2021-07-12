Judge orders Piedmont to hand over bank records

KEYSER - A Mineral County Circuit Court Judge has ordered the City of Piedmont to provide bank statements to a citizen who said his original request for the records was not properly handled.

Dennison Powers originally requested a copy of the city’s bank statements under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) on March 26, but told Judge Lynn Nelson last week what he received was incomplete.

“I asked for bank statements, but I got summary bank statements; it said nothing,” Powers said, adding that there are five accounts in existence that were not included in the statements he received.

Piedmont mayor Paula Boggs told Judge Nelson, however, that the city had provided Powers with 400+ pages. What was not included was the city’s account and routing numbers, which she said she didn’t feel should be made public.

Judge Nelson asked Powers why he wanted to see the bank statements, and he replied, “I want to know what the town is doing with their money. I’ve been studying their finances for years.”

Powers said he doesn’t feel the city is properly handling some of the accounts.

“When you transfer money, there are rules about that. I don’t think these rules are being followed,” he said.

Boggs noted that city officials had told Powers he could “come in at any time” and look at the books.

“They are all available electronically; the only reason you didn’t give them to me electronically is because you wanted to redact them,” Powers told Boggs.

Interrupting the verbal exchange between the two, Nelson ordered Boggs to “give him the information within the next 10 days,” adding that she could “authorize the bank to give it to him.”

To Powers Nelson said, in case the city still did not provide the information he’s requesting, “I’ll be here.”

Neither Powers nor Boggs was represented in court by an attorney.

Since Powers filed the lawsuit against Boggs the Piedmont City Council passed an ordinance in May establishing an hourly fee for research required to fulfill requests for public information.

In bringing up the new law, council members said requests for extensive sets of information were overtaxing the lone employee in the city office.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info