Embassy to present Arthur Miller classic

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - The Embassy Theatre is proud to present the American classic “All My Sons,” written by Arthur Miller and directed by Denise Adams.

The show will open Friday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m., with performances Aug. 13, 14, 20, and 21, and at 8 p.m. and Aug. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.

How far would a man go to protect his family, his interests, and his legacy? Joe Keller, the patriarch in “All My Sons,” desperately wants to secure and maintain the financial security and legacy he spent so many years building, ready to hand it down to his surviving son Chris. At the same time, Joe’s wife Kate is still waiting for their eldest son Larry to return from war, determined that he is alive and will marry the former girl-next-door, Ann -- the daughter of Joe’s former business partner who is sitting in prison, punished for Joe’s crimes.

To complicate this family drama, Chris and Ann are in love and want to get married.

In “All My Sons,” Arthur Miller creates a post-war American family in a tragic downfall of lies, greed, love, and loss, and demands its audience examine their own social responsibilities to all the sons of American wars.

The production stars Kevin Shreve, Nicole Halmos, Justice Courrier, Katie Wilson, Brendon Eric McCabe, Timothy Bambara, Jesse Puffenberger, Whitney O’Haver, and Colin Vogtman.

“All My Sons” will be Denise Adams’ directorial debut at the Embassy Theatre. Denise has been the artistic director for Braddock Middle School’s drama club for the last four years. She has also been an actor with many local theaters, including Acting Out for Good, Cumberland Theatre, Frostburg State University and the Embassy. She received her degree from Frostburg State in theatre and dance and her most recent work has been as the choreographer for Fort Hill High School’s drama club and show choir.

Tickets are $16 and $14 for students and seniors and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com.

For more information, please contact the Embassy Theatre at 240-362-7183, email embassytheatre@atlanticbbn.net, or visit us online at www.embassytheatrecorp.org.