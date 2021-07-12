Elk Garden audit: Here's what they found

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN – In early 2020 Elk Garden was tasked with preparing for the 2015-2017 audits from prior administrations. This month the results of the forensic audit have been posted, and the auditors found several areas of non-compliance.

“We can only show them what we’ve got,” said mayor Marian Droppleman last year, referring to discussions with the state auditor’s office about the forensic audit to be completed by Ferrari & Associates of Morgantown. “They are going to go through everything,” she said.

In the first meeting of the new council this month, Droppleman shared that the audit had been completed.

The state auditor’s office is required to notify the proper legal authority when there are potential violations of federal, state or local laws.

“We are also required to provide our recommendation as to any legal action considered proper under the circumstances. We do not believe that any criminal or civil action is warranted for the potential instances of noncompliance cited in these reports,” said Droppleman, reading a letter to Mineral County prosecuting attorney Cody Pancake from Samantha Woods, director of the Chief Inspector Division of the State Auditor’s Office.

Copies of the audit reports for Elk Garden and other municipalities can be found on the state auditor’s office online at www.wvsao,gov/ChiefInspector.

“These reports disclose the potential existence of certain instances of noncompliance. These instances and the corrective actions recommended are presented in the report on compliance section of these reports,” said Woods.

The audit reports found that “the municipality did not maintain adequate accounting records for all receipts and disbursements. As a result, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence about the amounts recognized for certain revenue and expense accounts. Consequently, there were no satisfactory procedures that we could adopt to satisfy ourselves that the amounts recorded were free from material misstatements.”

Concerns noted included issues with segregation of duties, source documents, loss of municipal records, itemized statements of claim, failure to submit budget revision to appropriate the unexpended balance for the general fund and coal severance tax fund, maintenance of accounting records, unauthorized expenditures and financial statement preparation.

In the latest audit under the new administration, the issues of source documents, loss of municipal records, itemized statements and unauthorized expenditures have been resolved.

Segregation of duties continues to be a citation, but auditors noted that “due to the size of the municipality’s staff, the municipality does not have enough personnel to fully segregate duties.”

Similarly with financial statement preparation the auditors states that “the municipality does not have adequate staff to prepare the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).”

In maintenance of accounting records, auditors said, “We determined during our review that officials of the municipality did not maintain adequate accounting records. Specifically, they did not do the following: maintain general ledgers, maintain classified journals for disbursements and receipts, and use a uniform chart of accounts. The municipality does not have an organized system of accounting in place.”

In response to this, “the municipality will endeavor to correctly maintain its accounting records in the future.”

Final issues were for failure to submit budget revision to appropriate the unexpended balance for the general fund and coal severance tax fund. In response the town has stated that it will revise the unencumbered balances in the future.