Piedmont calls special meeting to hire assistant

PIEDMONT - The Piedmont City Council has called a special meeting for Tuesday, July 13, at 4:30 p.m. for the purpose of going over resumes for the part-time administrative associate position.

City clerk Carrie Lewis told the officials at their June 16 meeting that she needs help in the office; particularly with the water and police department paperwork.

At one time Piedmont had a full-time and part-time office staff, but Lewis has been on her own for awhile now.

“I can’t keep up with the backlog,” she told them, adding that having a second person to work in the city office “just a couple days a week or maybe not even that often” would help tremendously.

The council gave her permission to advertise for an administrative associate, and they plan to interview candidates prior to Tuesday’s special meeting.

The meeting is open to the public.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info