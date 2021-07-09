Metcalf on resigning: 'I'm not going away'

KEYSER - Although he felt he was “not a good fit” for the Keyser City Council, Ron Metcalf says he’s not going away.

Metcalf, who was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the council on Feb. 24, emailed his letter of resignation to city administrator Jeff Broadwater on Tuesday.

His resignation became effective at noon that day.

“I did resign from city council; it’s for personal reasons that I’m stepping down at this time … but that doesn’t mean I’m going away,” he told the News Tribune in an exclusive conversation Thursday afternoon.

“I still think i can make a contribution to the community without being on the council,” he continued. “I can still work from behind the scenes. I will do as much as I can do and as much as is appropriate.”

Metcalf told the News Tribune that there was no particular issue nor were there any particular personality conflicts with the council; he just didn’t feel it was the right thing for him personally at this time.

“This is about Ron Metcalf; it’s not about any other council member,” he said. “I gave my head, my heart and my gut a vote and they all three voted to resign.

“It was not an easy decision.”

In the short five months he spent as the city’s parks and recreation commissioner, Metcalf says he received an outpouring of support and he is grateful for that and grateful for the people he was able to work with.

“I want to give kudos and I want to thank from the bottom of my heart, city administrator Jeff Broadwater, I want to thank Billy Meek, and even though he didn’t want me (on the council) at first … he ended up being one of my biggest supporters,” Metcalf said. “And I also want to thank Mike Ryan; he was a big supporter too.”

“I want to thank the Save the Pool Committee, they’re an amazing group of people; they’re like family. My manager, Tabitha Robinson, she did an outstanding job. Lynn Robinson, Missy Cummings, all the lifeguards … they were all just amazing.

“If it weren’t for the Save the Pool Committee, you wouldn’t have a pool,” he said.

It is because of the outpouring of support Metcalf received, as well as his desire to work to help improve his community, that he emphasizes he has not given up on the pledge he made during his first council meeting to serve as “a voice of the people.”

“I’m not giving up on that. I may not have been a perfect fit for the council, but I’m still interested in the betterment of Keyser.

“So I decided I need to stop, step back, reflect, and assess what I need to do in the future to continue to serve the people,” he said.

Metcalf does not rule out a return to city government.

“Who knows? When January ’22 comes around, I may put my name in for mayor. That’s still on the table,” he says.

“That, I feel, could be a good fit for me.”

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info