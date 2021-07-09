Metcalf hopes city will continue with activities

KEYSER - When Ron Metcalf left his position as Keyser’s parks and recreation commissioner this week, he already had a busy schedule of activities set up for the city’s parks, as well as a plan for additional changes that would help improve safety at the city’s pool.

He hopes whomever the council appoints to replace him will continue with what he started over the past five months.

“I wanted to request we move the water slide to the shallow end of the pool and put the second diving board back,” he said of the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool.

Metcalf was instrumental in purchasing the new water slide for the pool this summer, and had it placed along side the deep end of the pool. In order to accommodate the slide, however, one of the pool’s two diving boards had to be removed.

“I’ve been doing a lot of observing and I’m finding that little children that are going down the slide … some parents don’t feel comfortable even if they can swim. So the parents are going down in the deep end and waiting for the kids to get down the slide.”

Metcalf said if the slide is moved up to where the water is four feet deep, parents can wait on their children without having to tread water.

In addition, the second diving board could be put back in place, helping to alleviate the congestion caused by the children lining up to use the board.

Moving the slide would also alleviate the need for the lifeguard manning the chair to watch both the slide and the board.

“To me, that’s the safety thing for the children,” he said.

He hopes his request will remain on the agenda for the next council meeting.

He also hopes the activities he has already scheduled at the city’s parks, including music, a wing cookoff, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, and more, will be able to continue.

The schedule is as follows:

July 23: The band Almost Famous will perform from 6-9 p.m. in the amphitheater at Brooks Park.

July 24: The Bob “Fat Cat” Stephen Scholarship Fund Raiser/Wing Cookoff will be held at Brooks Park.

Aug. 14: The 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 20-21: A Welcome Back College Students Weekend will include music by the group Pinnacle at Brooks Park on Friday and a College Swim Night at the pool on Sunday.

Sept. 17: Highland Grass will perform from 7-9 p.m. at the amphitheater at Brooks Park.

Sept. 19: Punt, Pass and Kick from 1-5 p.m. at a location to be announced.

