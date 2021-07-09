Accused of murder, Lambert may not stand trial until next year

KEYSER - Augusta resident Jimmy Lee Lambert, charged in connection with the deaths of two Burlington area residents on Nov. 18, 2019, will not stand trial until February or March of 2022, according to Mineral County prosecuting attorney Cody Pancake.

Lambert, of 1098 Delray Road, Augusta, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of using or presenting a firearm during the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, and conspiracy.

The charges are in connection with the deaths of Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny Foster, 25, at Rutter’s residence on Maple Hollow Lane, just off U.S. Route 50 near Burlington.

Lambert, who has been incarcerated in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta since the incident, was back in Mineral County Circuit Court Thursday for a status hearing.

Noting that the investigation into the deaths continues and is quite extensive, Pancake presented Lambert’s attorneys Thursday with two several-inch-thick folders of reports and noted that a vehicle believed to be connected to the case was to be examined by an independent forensic examiner, and the scene of the incident would also be subjected to another examination.

“I have here a sealed envelope with the key to the Donald Rutter residence,” Pancake said as he held up a business-size envelope for all to see. He explained that Rutter’s mother had provided him with the envelope, which he had not opened, and investigators would use the key to further examine the property Thursday following the hearing.

Pancake also noted that there was a problem with a surveillance video that had been obtained as evidence in the case, and that “there is only one computer at the sheriff’s office that will play it.”

Admitting that the investigation into the deaths has been “forensic intensive” and has therefore taken a lot of time, Lambert’s attorney said he had “met extensively with Mr. Lambert in regard to his right to a speedy trial,” and that the defendant understands the need to be thorough in the investigation.

“It could go into next year,” Judge Lynn Nelson told Lambert.

“I think we need to look at … probably February or March of next year and this thing should be ready to go,” Pancake said.

According to testimony given by Lt. Chris Leatherman of the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department during a preliminary hearing held Dec. 2, 2019, in Magistrate Court, the first officers on the scene of the incident found Rutter already deceased inside the residence. Foster was still alive, and was apparently the one who called 911, but succumbed to her injuries after being transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Lambert’s next status hearing has been set for Sept. 16.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info