What's New in Keyser: A sweet treat for the summer heat

KEYSER - With the recent heat wave leaving most people feeling like they’re melting, Keyser is getting a treat as a cool sweet new business opens up.

A cool sweet treat as in ice cream, that is, as The Dairy Barn opened their doors Wednesday for a soft opening at its Armstrong Street location.

Tania Plauger, owner of The Dairy Barn, said they chose their new business because their son Zachary had experience working at Shivvers, the ice cream trailer formerly located south of Keyser. Zachary is a local student at Potomac State College and will help run the family business.

The store itself has a very cool, unique look inside, and has reclaimed wood from a family barn that had been torn down.They also offer a little dining area where you can enjoy your cold treat on a hot day. A canopy will eventually be installed outside, with seating area there as well, said Tania.

The store has an adorable logo designed by Tania’s daughter Kayla Tobergte.

The store offers a really sweet, rich ice cream which comes from Retches Dairy in Pennsylvania.

The Dairy Barn will be offering vanilla and chocolate, along with a flavor of the day, which you will find on their Facebook page It will also be posted on a sign out front of the store each day.

Specialty sundaes will also be on the menu, with several uniquely named selections to chose from, including their Red Heifer, which is soft serve topped with strawberry sauce, cheese cake pieces and whipped cream. Or maybe try their Campfire Cow, which is soft serve topped with graham crackers, marshmallow, hot fudge, and whipped cream. They will also have the Barn Door, Hay Baler, Dairy Parlor, Dirt Road, Milk Jug, and the classic sundae, with one surely to satisfy your taste buds.

They also will have a Frozen Cow, which is your favorite snowball blended with ice cream, and Crazy Cow, which is soft serve blended with your favorite toppings. Frozen lemonade and frozen orange juice will be available and other beverages to quench your thirst.

The normal hours of operation will ben Sunday through Thursday 3-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 3-9:30 p.m.

Tania says she is a little nervous, but excited, to open their own small business.

“I look forward to interacting with people and serving our community, because community is important,” she says.

The store will be holding a grand opening on Saturday, July 10, from 12-9 p.m.m and will be holding giveaways throughout the day. Giveaways will include gift cards for local businesses and gift baskets.

Tania said she would love to welcome the community out to join her, her family, and wonderful staff for a great day of fun and sweet treats for their grand opening.

They will have Dreamsicle as the flavor of the day.