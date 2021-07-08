Keyser Stores of Yesteryear: Peoples Pharmacy and More

David Shapiro

Special to the News Tribune

When you drive down the business section of Keyser today, especially Main and Armstrong streets, you see many empty buildings. At one time, most of those buildings had flourishing businesses. Some people remember these businesses, and some do not. My intent is that this series will inspire memories of these businesses. In December, I started the series by featuring my own business, Shapiro's Stores. Earlier this year, I focused on Keyser Movie Houses, G.C. Murphy's, and The A&P Store. This last part focuses on Peoples Pharmacy and the businesses I remember – old and new – that make downtown what it is today.

Part 6: Peoples Pharmacy and More

The other day, driving through downtown Keyser brought back memories of all the old businesses that once lined Main and Armstrong streets, and the side streets as well.

I often reminisce about the old days… many businesses, including my own Shapiro’s Stores, are gone, but not forgotten. I can’t help but think of the song “Everything Old is New Again.” I remember clothing stores like Shears Ladies Store, Kaplon’s Men Store, The Army & Navy Store, and McCoole’s Men’s & Boy’s Store; jewelry stores, including Clements’s, Ebert’s, Rinard’s, and Frank’s; tv/appliance stores, such as Lane’s and Weese’s; auto/hardware/variety stores such as Western Auto and Gardener’s Hardware; small department stores like G. C. Murphy’s, The H-P Store, Coffman-Fisher, and Maurice’s; a variety of restaurants/ hangout spots, including the Rosemont, Taste of Home, the Merryray, Kemp’s, and The Cozy Korner; grocery stores such as Shepp’s, Harman’s, and Water Street Grocery; theaters/movies houses/entertainment, including the Keyser Theater, the Liberty, Music Hall, and The Pool Hall; newsstands and card shops like Kessel’s News Stand, Village Card Shop, and Book-a Rama; shoe shops including Calemine’s; and camera stores and photography studios such as Grayson’s Camera Shop, Keyser Studio, and G & G.

Drug stores were known for more than just medications. I remember buying boxed candies at Romig’s Drug Store. The one I frequented most, since it was closest to my store, was Peoples Pharmacy. It was located on the corner of Main and Armstrong streets. In addition to filling prescriptions, they sold things like small leather goods, watches, nuts, and other items.

It was originally owned by Gene Clevenger and his wife Elsie (they also owned Elsie’s Dress Shop adjacent to the pharmacy). Dr. Clevenger ran it for many years. He sold it to Dr. George Harmon, who then sold it to Dr. Rudy Sites. The pharmacy’s official name was Peoples Pharmacy, but my family and I often called it Rudy’s Drug Store. During Rudy’s tenure, there were many wonderful people who worked there: Betty Johnson, Ida Ball, Walter Likens, Madonna Pyles, Dottie Zacot, Diane Pamepinto, and Dr. Brenda Condron, to name a few that I remember. The pharmacy featured a complete soda fountain and they served scrumptious malts, sodas, and other ice cream delights. I remember frequently visiting Rudy’s fountain and purchasing a Coke for five cents… and I remember that Betty made the best milkshakes in town!

More:STORES OF YESTERYEAR: Piedmont was once the place to shop

More:KEYSER STORES OF YESTERYEAR: The A&P

More:Keyser Stores of Yesteryear: G.C. Murphy's

More:Keyser Stories of Yesteryear: Movie Houses

More:Businesses of Keyser: Shapiro's Stores

As I ride around the block again, I see some of the old establishments that are still going strong today. On Main Street, M & T Bank, Christy’s Florist, and Minnich’s Flower Shop are places I frequented in my years as a young businessman. The Royal Restaurant, started in 1904, features great burgers and the best chili ever. Martie’s Hotdog Stand has terrific all-beef hotdogs with all kinds of toppings. Mane Street Studio is a full-service salon. Queen’s Point Coffee has wonderful coffees, teas, and sandwiches you can’t find elsewhere in town.

On Armstrong Street, Melody Music has been in business for the past 30 years, featuring quality band instruments and guitars. Good as New occupies my old Shapiro’s buildings; they sell a variety of bedding, furniture, and other items. Across the street is the Keyser Decorating Center, which features quality carpet and flooring. I also see Solar Mountain Records on Armstrong Street – I remember buying records from Bart to listen to on my old player.

As I ride out of downtown, I see the Candlewyck Inn on Mineral Street and remember the many good times my family and I have had eating there.

All of these establishments – and more – keep downtown Keyser’s economy growing. Whether old or new, these businesses add to the ambiance and nostalgia of downtown.

So, the next time you hear the beautiful melody, “Everything Old is New Again,” think of downtown Keyser; there’s no place like it.