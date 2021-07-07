Westernport fire under investigation

WESTERNPORT - An outdoor fire that resulted in damage to the exterior of a Westernport home Monday is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to the fire marshal, the 4:38 p.m. fire involved a fence located next to the house at 225 Vine Street and spread to the side of the house.

A neighbor was able to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to arrival of firefighters, therefore keeping the blaze from spreading inside the dwelling.

Potomac Fire Company No. 2 of Westernport and Tri-Towns Volunteer Fire Department of Piedmont responded to the scene.

Damage to the structure occupied by John Joseph Smith and Alaura Deanna Snyder was estimated at $8,000.

No injuries were reported.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info