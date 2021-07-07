PSC inducts 9 nursing students into honor society

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER – Nine students in the West Virginia University Bachelor of Science in Nursing program on the Potomac State College campus were inducted this past spring into the Sigma Theta Tau nursing honor society.

The organization touts more than 135,000 active members, in more than 500 chapters, in 90-plus countries around the world. Sigma collaborates with several global organizations to improve the health of the world’s people, including representation at the United Nations. This offers members the opportunity to extend their reach outside of their own communities.

Sigma members are leaders at all levels of the healthcare industry. The society only extends membership to students in baccalaureate- or graduate-level programs who have demonstrated superior academic achievement, academic integrity, and professional leadership potential, and to nurse leader candidates exhibiting exceptional achievements in nursing.

Inducted into the society were: Allison Bennett from Riverton, West Virginia; Kylie Crites from Moorefield; Felicia Gano from Keyser; Brooke Hawk from Petersburg; Kendra Johnson from Keyser; Seth Leedom from Ridgeley; Tanner Minney from Keyser; John Owens from New Creek; and Benjamin Ritz from Springfield.

"Each of our students inducted into Sigma represents the knowledge, professionalism, and leadership ideals that are vital for nursing practice, scholarship, and service,” April Shapiro, WVU BSN Program Keyser campus chairperson, said. “Our chapter - Alpha Rho - fully supports Sigma's mission to advance world health and celebrate nursing excellence. I am so proud of our students' accomplishments and look forward to their future endeavors to advance nursing and health care in West Virginia and beyond."

The Alpha Rho chapter of Sigma began on the WVU Morgantown campus in 1966 and inducted its first Keyser campus students in 2020.

To learn more about the WVU BSN Program on the Keyser campus, contact Shapiro at ashapiro@hsc.wvu.edu .