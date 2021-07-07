Mark Baughman, Pinnacle to perform at Indie

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Mark Baughman’s Working Theory band with guest rock band Pinnacle will perform at The Indie on Main on Saturday, July 17.

Pinnacle opens the show for Mark and performs original music and classic covers interwoven in between. The music is characterized by catchy, memorable lyrics built upon a thick layer of high energy guitar playing and punchy rhythms.

Pinnacle is a young, modern-`day twist of artists such as AC/DC, Van Halen, Alice In Chains and ’80s rock. The band’s catalogue covers many areas of rock music, including an original Stevie Ray Vaughan-esque blues jam and a few acoustic pieces.

Mark Baughman’s Working Theory will perform the most popular songs from their seven albums and four rock operas. The show will feature the band’s full complement of musicians and video show featuring films they produced for each song.

Pinnacle appeared with Mark Baughman’s Working Theory at The Indie two years ago. In their new show, Working Theory performs original music written by lyricist, composer and musician Mark Baughman. The music is characterized by well-crafted, tight lyrics addressing contemporary issues, and whose sound falls broadly into the rock and blues music genres. Baughman belongs to a tradition of artists such as The Who, Jethro Tull, Pink Floyd and Joni Mitchell. Those artists focus on stories and music that supports those stories, rather than sticking to the classic format of a particular genre of music.

In a review of the Working Theory latest album “No Prophet Here,” Sleeping Bag Studios wrote: ”… one of MBWT’s greatest assets is the storytelling nature of these songs and the poetic lyricism to be found – not only is it all incredibly well detailed and compellingly crafted, but Mark proves time and time again to be fearless when it comes to all that he’s willing to include in his imagery and words.”

Leading up to Pinnacle’s first album release in 2020, they were featured weekly on WCLG’s Homegrown music session for almost two years. Pierce Miller holds down the group with thick guitar riffing while Sean Liller cuts through with sharp hot vocals as well as playing the drums. Little brother Aaron Liller has joined the lineup this year on bass.

The Indie on Main Arts House is located at 15 N. Main St. in Keyser. The small arts and performance venue was established in 2017 in the former Keyser Movie Theater which closed its doors in 1977. Since then the building was used as a roller skating rink, a church, a farmers market, and a data processing center. It stood vacant for a number of years until acquired by Stephen Settimi, a local entrepreneur with interest in the preforming arts.

Performances at The Indie are functions of The Indie On Main Charitable Trust, a 501(c)(3). This event among others helps raise funds for The Indie On Main Charitable Trust, lowering barriers to participation for artists and affordability for the community. The Indie sustains operations through small donations and members of the community who generously volunteer their time and energy.

“We rely on donations, be that time, money, or in-kind contributions,” Settimi says.