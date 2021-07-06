What's New in Keyser: J&S Pawn moves to bigger location

KEYSER - J&S Pawn has been serving the community of Keyser for over four years, and now they are continuing that tradition in a new location.

J&S Pawn moved to the old Sheetz building on Mineral Street and now has a larger store to better serve their customers.

J&S Pawn deals in guns, ammunition, firearm accessories, jewelry, electronics, home goods, musical equipment, antiques, and so much more.

Owned and operated by the Shook family, J&S Pawn is serving communities in seven different locations including Keyser, and will soon be adding a Clarksburg location.

They have been in business for over 26 years, and go by the motto that the customer comes first.

“We thrive on customer service,” says Gretchen Pryor, who runs five of their locations. “Serving the people of the communities of all our locations is top priority for us.”

Pryor says trying to get money out into the communities they serve is what they are all about. “Because not everyone can get a loan from the bank,” says Pryor. “We’re here to help people with their needs, especially during COVID, as many people have fallen on hard times.”

J&S Pawn offers collateral based loans, and does 30 days repayment. A customer can carry it longer by simply paying the interest each month. J&S Pawn loans money on pretty much anything, and try to help their customers out when they need it.

“We sell lots of new guns,” said Pryor. “We carry a large variety of new and used guns, and we buy estate sales and gun collections from individuals of any size.

“We are a Federal Firearms licensed dealer, and follow all federal and state guidelines,” Pryor says. “ We run federal background checks and follow the laws.”

Pryor said the key to J&S Pawn being in business for so long is all thanks to their wonderful customers. “We definitely want to thank our amazing customers; they are what keeps ups going,” she said.

Pryor says they usually do a customer appreciation event to show their customers how much they mean to them. “We make a big event and give away a lot of stuff,” she said.

One year they gave away $10,000 to one customer, plus additional prizes every hour during the event.

“COVID kept us from having one last year, but we plan to do one on our anniversary in April,” she said, explaining that they are “Always trying to let our customers know they are appreciated.”

