Metcalf resigns from Keyser City Council

KEYSER – There is once again an empty seat on the Keyser City Council.

After not quite five months on the job, Ron Metcalf has resigned from the council as of noon Tuesday.

Metcalf told the News Tribune he emailed his resignation to city administrator Jeff Broadwater, and made no further comment at that time.

Later in the day, Broadwater confirmed that he had “unfortunately” received the resignation.

Metcalf was appointed to the Keyser City Council on Feb. 24, filling a seat that had been vacant since September, and took his oath of office on Feb. 25. At his first council meeting on March 10, he said he would strive to be “a voice for the people of Keyser” and vowed to work with the rest of the council for the betterment of the community.

Mayor Damon Tillman appointed Metcalf commissioner of parks and recreation, and since that time Metcalf has worked closely with the Save the Keyser Pool Committee to bring in newly refurbished furniture and a water slide to the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool, as well as working with Jason Whitlock of Youth With a Mission to bring two groups of volunteers into town to spruce up the city’s parks.

It is expected the resignation will be on the agenda for the council’s July 14 meeting.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info