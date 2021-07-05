FFA honors seniors for achievement

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Mineral County FFA chapter recently celebrated their accomplishments for 2020-2021 with a small awards ceremony.

Members received awards, degrees, FFA memorabilia, and scholarships.

Among the awards presented were the following Senior Awards:

Outstanding Senior FFA Member given in memory of Matthew Rexrode – Sarah Sions and Bradley Sommers.

Outstanding Leadership Award given in memory of Terry Cannon Katie Miltenberger and Rachael Brinkman.

Outstanding Service Awards given in memory of Junior Bowers and Brad Hollingsworth – Rueben Pancake and John Bittinger.

State Degrees will be awarded by the West Virginia State FFA Association. This degree is awarded for production, agribusiness, agriculture placement and agriscience supervised agriculture experience programs. Applicants must have completed a minimum of three years of agriculture education at the time they receive the degree along with other qualifications.

The State Degree will be awarded this year to Dylan Wilson, Bradley Sommers, and John Bittinger.

Through the National FFA Foundation, businesses and individuals support scholarships that are awarded to students. This year the National FFA Scholarship recipient is Katie Miltenberger.

The Albert Yanni Scholarship provides high quality career and technical education (CTE) students an opportunity to pursue advanced education and/or training related to their career aspirations. This year the Yanni Scholarship recipient is Sarah Sions.

The purpose of FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of its members by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

The Mineral County FFA Chapter is looking forward to a new year full of exciting opportunities. The officer team and advisors welcome the members and community to join them in continuing to seek the best for Mineral County’s agriculture program.