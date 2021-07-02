Where's the 'best seat' for Sunday's fireworks?

KEYSER - Area residents looking for the “best seat in the house” to watch Keyser’s fireworks display Sunday will undoubtedly wind up in a variety of spots throughout the city, from the South End track and Brooks Park to somewhere a little closer, like WVU Potomac State College. Some even set up across the river in McCoole for a more long-distance view.

Everyone has their own favorite spot.

For those preferring a close vantage point, PSC is welcoming the public to view the fireworks from the campus quad or any of the college parking lots.

Spectators will not be allowed on any of the athletic fields, however.

Those already attending the Fourth of July celebration at Brooks Park are also encouraged to enjoy the fireworks display from that location.

As for Brooks Park and the adjacent John R. Shelton Swimming Pool, a variety of events, food and music have been planned to celebrate Independence Day 2021.

The festivities get underway at noon, with the pool opening for free swimming. The first 100 inside the gate will receive a free bottle of water, and DJ Scott Furey will provide the music.

Some of the events planned at the pool will undoubtedly bring back some memories for many.

“We are going to have some old-fashioned games for the kids....like the sack race, three-legged race, and hula hoop race,

also a diving contest and swimming races by age group,” Save the Keyser Pool co-chair Missy Cummings told the News Tribune.

And parents will not be left out of the fun and games, either.

“We even have a surprise contest for the adults this year,” Cummings added.

At Brooks Park, food will be available for purchase from Hoover’s Bar & Grill, Fat Bottom Grill, and Kona Ice.

A bounce house and face paint artist will be available.

Then, at 7 p.m. the oldies group Solid Gold will perform at the amphitheater, paving the way for the fireworks display at dusk.

Members of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department will be in charge of the fireworks display, which is provided every year through the fund raising efforts of Keyser Boyce-Houser American Legion Post 41.

Both the City of Keyser and Potomac State College are reminding the public that no personal fireworks ate to be brought onto their properties, and alcohol is prohibited as well.

Keyser City Council member and parks and recreation commissioner Ron Metcalf says the festivities being planned Sunday are not just for Keyser.

“We also welcome other folks from around the surrounding areas to join in and help celebrate with us,” he said.

