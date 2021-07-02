Keyser teen Kaili Crowl works with Food for Thought, prepares for Air Force enlistment

KEYSER- Two minutes of listening to the radio turned on the lightbulb for Kaili Crowl, a 2021 Keyser High graduate.

As Crowl listened to an advertisement, she learned that one in seven children in America doesn't have enough food.

At first, Crowl did not make much of what she heard until later it clicked.It it her that this statistic could be any one of her classmates.

Leading by example with service

The Tucker County teen in 2020 decided she wanted to give back to the community after her epiphany. She had her mind set on what to do for her senior project

Crowl wanted to assist a program called Food For Thought, part of the Mineral County Family Resource Network, which used volunteers to supply its needed manpower.

Food for Thought was created by Dinah Courrier in 2009. Their mission is to provide needy children with weekend meals, as well as food continuously throughout the summer months, according to the program's website.

"Food for thought was established in 2009 to meet weekend food needs of children in seven Mineral County Schools," said Courrier. "We are completely a volunteer organization and we don't do fundraisers. We receive our funds from grants, churches, civic organizations, along with contributions of money and food. We distribute to about 400 students, a week."

Courrier noted that Crowl's dad Fred assisted his daughter and brought a carload of food to the program. Courrier was proud to work with Crowl this year during her senior project.

"She's very cooperative and is a very accomplished young lady," said Courrier. "She's very modest and really didn't want a lot of attention for herself. I think she balanced a lot of things. During her career, she's an excellent student and an athlete."

The feeling was mutual for Crowl. It meant a lot to the 2021 Keyser graduate to assist Courrier.

"She is the most giving, wonderful person," said Crowl. "Having the opportunity to help her out was really nice."

Fly-Fight-Win- a new chapter starts

Crowl now prepares for her new journey with the United States Air Force. She was born at Langley Air Force Base, making this a full-circle life experience.

Crowl's life embodies a message of service.

"I'm very interested in helping people so all of it goes hand-in-hand for me," she said. "My dad was in the Air Force and my brother, so I am just following suit."

Crowl will be going into Aerospace medicine in the United States Air Force.

