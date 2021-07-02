Coble is finalist for W.Va. Teacher of the Year

CHARLESTON – Mineral County Teacher of the Year Samantha Coble has been chosen as one of 10 candidates for state honors.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced recently that ten finalists for the 2022 state Teacher of the Year had been chosen. Finalists were selected among the Teachers of the Year from each school district.

This year’s finalists represent elementary, middle and high school educators from all regions of the state and include: Kelly Bryant, Logan Elementary School, Logan County; Brian Casto, Milton Middle School, Cabell County; Samantha Coble, Keyser Primary School, Mineral County; Claire Jones, Aurora School and Rowlesburg School, Preston County; Christine Lambert, Brandywine Elementary School, Pendleton County; Craig Mason, Magnolia High School, Wetzel County; Kennedy Moore, Midland Trail High School, Fayette County; Beth Nunley, Eastbrook Elementary School, Putnam County; Lindsey Stell, Elkins Middle School, Randolph County; and Kimberly Tenney, Webster County High School, Webster County.

“These ten educators have a passion to teach the next generation of leaders, even under extreme circumstances, and have shown incredible resolve, ingenuity and heart,” said West Virginia superintendent of schools W. Clayton Burch. “I am so proud of each and every one of them, and we are honored to have them serving our students in West Virginia.”

Coble is a pre-k special education teacher at KPS. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Middle Education and a Master’s of Education in Special Education from Frostburg State University.

She is an active member of the Mineral County Early Childhood Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports team, her school’s attendance committee and her school’s leadership team.

Coble is known for her effort and ability to ensure her students are successful and loved. She achieved her National Board Certification in 2020 and continues to seek out professional development opportunities to help her grow and develop as a special education teacher.

West Virginia’s 2022 State Teacher of the Year will be announced on Sept. 7, 2021, at a ceremony at the Culture Center in Charleston. The winner will represent West Virginia in the National Teacher of the Year Program.

For more information about the West Virginia Teacher of the Year candidates, please visit https://wvde.us/ten-finalists-announced-for-2022-west-virginia-teacher-of-the-year/.

