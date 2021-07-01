Youth With a Mission: Volunteers help give Blue & Gold makeover to city's parks

KEYSER - The five Keyser parks are all getting a makeover this summer, thanks to Youth With a Mission volunteers from Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Youth With a Mission, or YWAM, is an international faith-based Christian missionary and outreach organization. Although initially geared toward young people, the organization now includes all ages. A branch is located in Keyser and is under the direction of Jason Whitlock.

Area residents may have seen the YWAM youths working in Keyser’s parks this week, sprucing up the equipment with a new coat of paint.

This is part of their Mission Adventure, where they choose a location every year to do work in the community. This year Keyser was the place they came to do that work.

The volunteers will paint the five parks in the city in the traditional West Virginia blue and gold. The group that was working this week left on Thursday and the next group will come July 11-16 to finish the job.

City councilmen and parks and recreation commissioner Ron Metcalf said he would like to thank the volunteers for their hard work. As a token of appreciation, they were going to give the youths a free swim at the Keyser pool, and council member Billy Meek was providing them with pizza.

Metcalf said he would also like to thank Dale Kephardt painting company for volunteering their time, and Jim Hannas and his crew from the City of Keyser for being instrumental in getting supplies to the parks and setting up daily.

Metcalf said there has been an outpouring of support from the community toward the youths and they have welcomed them with open arms. The youths in turn really seemed to like the area, and spoke about why they chose to volunteer.

Charity First from Huntington, Indiana, told the News Tribune that doing the work for God and seeing the joy it brings to others is why she wants to do what she does.

Jordan First says she does it to show people the volunteers love them and God’s creation.

Micah Barnum said she enjoys the work and it feels good to give back. Evangelyn Smoker of Pennsylvania said that it has always been on her heart to serve people the way Jesus did.