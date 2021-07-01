By the numbers: Here's where Mineral County's COVID funds are going

KEYSER - Mineral County has received $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds and will be distributing it among several entities for a variety of programs.

ARP funding is iniitally allocated to city and county governments as reimbursement for money lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to Susan Economou, deputy director of the West Virginia Municipal League, once received it can be placed in the city or county’s general fund and put to use in many ways.

County coordinator Luke McKenzie confirmed that the money received by the county must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

He presented a proposal for the distribution of the $2,609,397 to the Mineral County Commission on June 22 and it was unanimously approved.

Of that, $436,084 will tentatively go to the county government to account for lost revenue. The exact amount, he explained, will be calculated after the new fiscal year begins July 1.

Likewise, $20,617 will go to Mineral County Parks and Recreation to account for their loss, and $13,138 will go to the Mineral County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to account for their loss.

Commission president Richard Lechliter explained to the News Tribune that a large part of the last two losses could be attributed to the downturn in Hotel/Motel Tax revenue during the pandemic.

The remainder of the allocations approved by the commission includes:

• $300,000 to the New Creek Public Service District for engineering and inspection fees for a future project.

• $308,000 to the Frankfort PSD for UV sanitization equipment for contaminated water.

• $150,000 to the Mountain Top PSD for the project that most benefits the citizens of Elk Garden and Mineral County.

• $40,000 to the Mineral County Health Department for a COVID-19 storage building.

• Approximately $25,000 for the repair of a fire hydrant at the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

• $380,170 for Parrill Hollow Water Project planning and engineering costs.

• $189,000 to the New Creek Water Association for engineering, administration, legal, and inspection costs for Linden Drive Extended Waterfront Line Project. Plus set aside an additional $111,000 for them for another use towards a project.

• Approximately $150,000 to bring sewer service to Staggs’s Store in Elk Garden, along with several residences nearby. • Approximately $80,000 to the Mineral County 911 Center for payroll reimbursement.

McKenzie said the county is slated to receive a second payment of $2.6 million in ARP funds in June 2022.

