Falling Waters student earns 'Service Above Self' award

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Katrina Roxas, a nursing major from Falling Waters, West Virginia, received the Keyser Rotary Club’s “Service Above Self” award during the 81st Recognition Day Awards ceremony at West Virginia University Potomac State College.

According to Rotary guidelines, the recipient of this award must demonstrate exemplary humanitarian service with an emphasis on personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping others.

In addition to her studies, Roxas served on the PSC Conduct Board Committee and as a PSC Diversity Ambassador. She was also a member of the Spanish Club, the Student Nurses’ Association (SNA) and the Student Government Association, as well as an inductee in the Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society.

“I chose Potomac State College because it’s a small campus and it gave me a sense of belonging. At PSC, it’s easy to get to know and be friends with almost everyone on campus. The professors are also very approachable, and they want you to succeed,” Roxas said.

According to PSC Academic Affairs dean Gregory Ochoa, “Katrina goes above and beyond in all she does. She is in the Honors Program at the college, works at a local hospital and has become a leader among resident assistants.”

Roxas began serving as an RA at the college her freshman year.

“It was a challenge trying to help other students adjust to college while I was adjusting as well. Being a freshman RA made me understand more of what the residents feel during this period of adjustment and since I was experiencing the same thing, I used it to my advantage. I saw this as an opportunity to help other students by making a positive impact on their lives. Though each year brought a different challenge, it made my job more fun and added to my personal growth,” Roxas said.

Roxas has volunteered her time making Kindness Cards for seniors of Aging and Family Services; visited Potomac Heights with other SNA members and in addition to taking the residents’ blood pressure, the group offered fun activities along with an informative presentation. She also volunteered for COVID-19 surveillance testing and the vaccination clinic at the College as well as at UPMC Western Maryland.

Roxas, who has one year left at Potomac State before earning her BSN degree, will be spending her summer at UPMC Western Maryland as a student nurse intern in their Intensive Care Unit.

“At some point in my career, I would like to continue my education to be able to teach future nursing students and help them in their journey,” Roxas added.

To view all 2021 Recognition Day recipients, visit the college website at www.potomacstatecollege.edu.