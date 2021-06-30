What's New in Keyser: JonJon's brings groceries back to the neighborhood

KEYSER - A new addition to the community has recently opened in the West End of Keyser, and Jonathan Swanger couldn’t be more happy about it.

Owner of the new Uncle JonJon’s Discount Grocery, Jonathan say he is so glad to be able to open and offer the neighborhood an opportunity to grab things they need without having to leave the neighborhood.

“A lot of people in this area walk,” he says, adding that now they can get what they need without having to leave the neighborhood.

Jonathan says he gets a lot of support from the community, and especially in the neighborhood he is in. Located on the corner of James and St. Cloud streets, the building has been the site of several “mom and pop” stories over the years. Like those stories, JonJon’s offers a little bit of everything and Jonathan says there isn’t a category that he doesn't have something in. He carries vegetables, ice cream, and a large selection of meats and dairy.

“It gives the neighborhood kids a place to come in during the summer to grab an ice cream,” he says.

The store also offers a wide array of frozen foods at an affordable price.

“We get new stuff every week,” he says. “I keep our prices low to serve my customers, I’d rather offer good groceries at affordable prices and keep ordering, then make a little more and have things sit on the shelf longer.

I wanted to offer the community something that was essential during the pandemic,” said Jonathan. “Everyone needs groceries and now I can offer affordable items.”

The pandemic was a great concern for Jonathan, who had previously had a thrift store and a sports card shop in the building. “With the pandemic, I had to think of a way to continue to operate and make money while giving the community something it needed.”

For Jonathan, community is important, as he says he is grateful for all the advice and encouragement they have given him.

“I look forward to seeing the community and seeing them come in everyday,” he says.

