Cumberland to commemorate Whiskey Rebellion

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - The only time a sitting president lead troops into the field was when President Washington rode to Fort Cumberland to put down the Whiskey Rebellion. This show of force was sufficient to quell the rebellion.

To commemorate this event and other local history, the Allegany Museum in Cumberland is hosting a Whiskey Rebellion Celebration in September 2021.

The event will open Friday evening, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. with a Whiskey Rebellion Fest, featuring tastings from 17 distillers, including White Tiger Distillery which produces its rice whiskey in the style of owner's native country of Laos and its rye whiskey from Maryland-raised grain. Also attending with be Lyon Distilling with their famous smooth dark rum!

Tickets to the fest include tastings of small batch spirits, a beer and wine bar, a souvenir whiskey glass, gastro pub hors d’oeuvres, Colonial games, silent auction, and much more. Guest bartenders showing off their mixology skills will be Cumberland mayor Ray Morris, Delegate Buckel, Commissioner Caporale, Delegate McKay and many more!

Actors portraying President George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and 100+ reenactments of other scenes from our colonial history will pop up at locations around Cumberland, and there will be chances to interact with amusements popular in mid-18th century colonial Maryland. As well, the hundreds of attractions at the nearby Heritage Days walk will provide food, crafts, and entertainment, with attractions for the kids.

Ticket prices will be $50 but to celebrate the 4th of July, the Allegany Museum will offer a limited number of tickets for $35 only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday!! First come, first served until the limited tickets run out. It’s a big weekend. Book your tickets to the Friday Fest now at: www.WhiskeyRebellionCumberland.com.