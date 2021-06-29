Legacy of Piedmont soldier embellishes Mineral County pride

PIEDMONT - Allied forces slogged their way through the wet sands of Normandy beach while dodging a hail German machine-gun fire and mortars.

The weather was problematic for the soldiers with strong winds and rough seas which did affect the Allied forces ability to effectively attack.

One Piedmont native never gave it a second thought though on whether to serve in the U.S. Army, according to their family.

Private Louis Francis Nesci was the only soldier killed on D-Day from Mineral County on June 6, 1944.

Nesci was part of the Easy Company, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division.

His company jumped into combat and entered a heavily defended area.

Fighting the battle in Normandy

As American forces arrived at Normandy on June 6,1944, chaos erupted.

Nesci charged off the boat that day, sacrificing his life. The patriot never made it back on the boat when the sun fell that evening and was killed in action.

The East and Fox companies landed in front of the most well-defended area of Omaha Beach. That day, 200 soldiers from Necsi's company lost their lives in the all-out assault.

One West Virginia family lost their son and grandson.

Piedmont resident Gwen Lepley Grove is Necsi's first cousin. The mention of Nesci's name triggers a flood of emotions.

A person she never met fills Grove's heart with pride and happiness. Necsi's legacy lives on through his family.

"I never knew him because I wasn't born yet when he was alive," said Grove. "I know he meant a lot to our family."

Grove says she knew Nesci made it onto the beach on D-Day because Nesci's wallet was found and returned where the fighting took place.

Inside the wallet was a picture of Necsi's mother Carmela Nesci.

Enlisting in the service

Nesci was inducted into the Army in Clarksburg on Oct. 1, 1943. Soon after he was sent to Fort Hayes in Columbus, Ohio. It was there he went to receive his duty assignment. Nesci received his basic training at Camp Wheeler, Georgia, and in May 1944 he was sent to England. The West Virginia soldier was assigned as a replacement with Easy Company, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division.

The 16th Infantry Regiment was at Dorchester in southwestern England completing seven months of training in preparation for the Allied invasion of Europe.

On June 1, they departed and launched their amphibious assault ships at the port of Weymouth. Later during the day on June 5, the troop-laden ships slipped out of Weymouth harbor and headed for Normandy beach.

Nesci's crew did not realize the stronghold their enemy had in the area.

Wade remembers a family superstition that sticks with him to this very day.

Nesci had the opportunity to go home and visit family during his leave. A few aunts in the family told Nesci that when he was on the train heading back to the Army that he shouldn't look back and he would return home safely.

If the story holds true, Nesci took a peek over his right shoulder that day.

Living the family-focused lifestyle

Nesci's nephew Chris Wade remembered his uncle as a hero and a family man.

Wade says that in his basement he has the footlocker that was built by Nesci from his days as a Boy Scout.

"He was a perfect gentleman and had a good sense of humor," said Wade. "He had a great love for his father and helped him when his mother died."

Devastated according to Wade was a mild way to describe the loss of Nesci.

" Louis's death was a huge loss that affected the family greatly, especially my great grandmother," said Wade. "His death basically crushed her and his mother passed away in 1939. My grandfather here loses wife in 1939 and then loses his only living son in 1944. The sad part of that story for me was that Louis was a month shy of his 19th birthday, he was a kid."

After Nesci died in combat, the Army initially buried him in France. However, soon after he was returned to the United States aboard the U.S. Army Transport Robert Burn. A reburial ceremony was conducted on Dec. 9, 1947, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Westernport.

Full military honors were accorded at the grave. Nesci was survived by his father, Domenico Nesci, and three sisters – Mary, Delores and Lucy.

