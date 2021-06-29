Bootlegging the Bazooka: WWII-era weapon had origin in Mineral County

Dale M. Brumfield

special to the News Tribune

In the 1936 movie “Rhythm on the Range,” comedian and former marine Bob Burns plays “I’m an Old Cowhand” on an unusual homemade trombone-like instrument he called a “bazooka.” The name reportedly was a mashup of “bazoo,” a slang term for a “windy talker,” and for the deep, warbling sound the instrument made.

The then 16-year-old first pieced the odd gadget together in a Van Buren, Arkansas, plumbing shop in 1910 out of gas pipe, a slide whistle, and a whiskey funnel, then made it and its six-note range the centerpiece of his act. Only one or two exist today, as Burns would comically destroy the instrument for his big finale.

In 1941, an anti-tank weapon was developed and was named in honor of Burns’ comedic prop. But it had to be done away from the prying eyes of senior officers at the Alleghany Ballistics Laboratory, who had insisted that an anti-tank grenade instead be developed to fit a standard rifle.

“We complied,” reported Dr. Clarence Hickman, a Bell Telephone physicist loaned to the Army of the request in a 1946 interview. Due to the urgent need, Army ordnance built one million rifle grenades, only to discover the recoil was so severe they were rendered impractical. Every one of them was junked.

Facility researchers at the time knew that a more practical anti-tank weapon involved a recoil-less tube-fired rocket, but military “brass hats,” who were already in favor of developing a 1,500-pound ship-piercing rocket, were reluctant to pursue any other rocket technology. Confident that their rocket-and-tube technology was feasible, Hickman admitted that they had to do a little “bootlegging” to research and develop this novel new device.

“I persuaded our Army liaison officer to let us bootleg some research on a 4.5 rocket for airplanes,” he recalled.

Researchers immediately began calling this portable, anti-tank rocket launcher a bazooka because of its uncanny resemblance to Burns’ musical instrument.

In June, 1942, after months of clandestine research and testing, a day of reckoning arrived. The U. S. Army Signal Corps was displaying mortar technology at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, so a captain who had been involved in the creation of the bazooka crashed the event with the weapon concealed in a bag.

Hickman recalled the mortar demonstration was a bust, with all of them collapsing without hitting a single tank. Then the captain stepped up and asked if he could take a shot with his device. He was granted permission, and after fashioning a rudimentary sight, repeatedly fired at a tank, hitting it every time.

A general who had been watching was impressed. He approached the captain, admitting “that is just what we need.”

The Army brass hats relented. This prototype became the M1A1, and orders for them began pouring in. The weapon was lightweight and ingeniously simple – it was a tube about 54 inches long and 2-1/4 inches in diameter, with hand grips and a shoulder stock. It weighed 13 pounds. The firing mechanism was powered by two dry cell batteries, which sparked the powder propellant in the rocket. The projectile weighed about three pounds, and had a range of 300 yards by sight and up to 700 yards with wind conditions factored.

Improvements continued to be made to the bazooka throughout the years, including a new magneto sparker system and the separation of the launch tube into two pieces to make transporting more expedient

Meanwhile, as his namesake device was becoming a crucial component of the American war effort, Bob Burns was investing his earnings in real estate in the San Fernando Valley. At his death of cancer in 1956 he was considered one of the richest men in Hollywood.

Dale Brumfield can be reached at dalebrumfield@protonmail.com.