Towns remind residents of fireworks restrictions

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE – With a fireworks stand on every corner, it’s very tempting to try out the loud and colorful pyrotechnics, but residents in Carpendale and Ridgeley are being reminded of local fireworks restrictions.

Following weeks of fireworks celebrating Independence Day in 2020, both towns passed ordinances specifying when fireworks may be ignited.

Under the provisions, fireworks producing sound or an arial blast are only permitted on July 3 and 5 until 10 p.m., and July 4 until 12 midnight.

Representatives of both towns said they support celebrating holidays and events, but noted that the ordinance is for the safety and security of the citizens, as last year’s displays were noted to have put dogs into seizures and scared children.

Both ordinances are based on state code and pertain to use in the town limits.

The use of sparklers which make no noise are permitted at any time, unless otherwise specified such as by the West Virginian State Fire Marshall’s Office due to dry or unsafe conditions.

All fireworks must be “consumer fireworks” as the use of homemade or commercial blasting agents is prohibited.

Those wishing to utilize fireworks for other special occasions must request a one-day permit at least one week in advance from the town. Written approval must be granted prior to igniting the pyrotechnics.

The council reminds resident that those choosing to light fireworks are responsible for possible damages that may occur and are subject to civil penalties. Violation of the ordinance is subject to criminal charges.