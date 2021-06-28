TIME TO CELEBRATE: Keyser plans Fourth of July events at Brooks Park

KEYSER - This year’s Fourth of July celebration in Keyser will represent Independence Day in more ways than one.

“We’re hoping the activities planned at the pool and Brooks Park will bring the community back together after a year of uncertainty,” Keyser Parks and Recreation commissioner Ron Metcalf said Monday, adding that he feels “We need to celebrate our freedoms now more than ever.”

Last year’s Fourth of July was, of course, squashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with COVID numbers minimal and the statewide ban on gatherings lifted, Metcalf and members of the Save the Keyser Pool Committee hope everyone will come out and celebrate their newly-regained independence.

“We’ve added some music, entertainment, some activities for the kids and other surprises currently being worked on,” Metcalf told the News Tribune.

Some of the events will bring back memories for those who used to spend every hot Fourth of July at the South End Playground, now Brooks Park, and especially at the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool.

“We are going to have some old-fashioned games for the kids....like the sack race, three-legged race, and hula hoop race,

also a diving contest and swimming races by age group,” Save the Keyser Pool co-chair Missy Cummings said.

And parents will not be left out of the fun and games, either.

“We even have a surprise contest for the adults this year,” Cummings added.

Entertainment is slated to kick off at noon with DJ Scott Furey and a karaoke contest.

Also beginning at noon, food will be available for purchase from Hoover’s Bar & Grill, Fat Bottom Grill, and for those needing to cool off, Kona Ice.

A bounce house will be available at the park.

The pool will open at noon with free admission all day, and the first 100 in the pool will receive a free bottle of water.

The popular oldies group Solid Gold will take the amphitheater stage at 7 p.m. and play until approximately 9 p.m.

Then, at dusk, usually somewhere around 9:30 p.m., The Keyser Volunteer Fire Department will present their annual fireworks display, thanks to the fund raising efforts of the Boyce-Houser American Legion.

Those who might have spent the day at Brooks Park enjoying the festivities can easily view the spectacular show from there.

Metcalf says the festivities being planned Sunday are not just for Keyser.

“We also welcome other folks from around the surrounding areas to join in and help celebrate with us,” he said.

