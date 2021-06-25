Wrestlers bring entertainment to the Mineral County Fair

FORT ASHBY - On the opening night of the Mineral County Fair, like every night, your ticket at the gate was good for a wristband that included all events on stage and in the grandstand.

On Tuesday, fair-goers who found their way to the grandstand were treated to nearly two hours worth of “Championship Pro Wrestling.”

Wrestling of this type of course is popular among all age groups, young, old, and everything in between. It’s popular for the high-flying, hard-hitting action on display. It’s equally popular for the us versus them storylines, pitting one group against the other, typically the hero versus the heel.

“Championship Pro Wrestling” like that performed at the Mineral County Fair, like the professional wrestling seen on television, is the poster child, the perfect example, of sports entertainment.

Sports entertainment, according to Wikipedia, “Is a type of spectacle which presents an ostensibly competitive event using a high level of theatrical flourish and extravagant presentation, with the purpose of entertaining an audience.”

Theatrical flourish, extravagant presentation, entertaining an audience - that perfectly sums of what went down inside and outside the portable ring set up on the track in front of the grandstand in Fort Ashby Tuesday night. More about that later.

Wikipedia goes on to explain that, “Unlike typical sports and games, which are conducted for competition, sportsmanship, physical exercise or personal recreation, the primary product of sports entertainment is performance for an audience’s benefit. Commonly, but not in all cases, the outcomes are predetermined. As this is an open secret, it is not considered match fixing.”

To quote Russel Crowe’s character in the movie “Gladiator” to the blood thirsty crowd, “Are you not entertained?”

While the crowd assembled to see wrestling at the Mineral County Fair can’t necessarily be described as bloodthirsty, they were hungry for action and eager to be entertained.

Theatrical flourish - check. Extravagant presentation - check. Entertaining an audience - check.

All three items were on full display from the start, beginning with the opening match between former WWE Superstar and crowd favorite The Patriot, and WWE Superstar El Conquistador Numero Uno, in a USA versus Mexico themed border battle.

After a round of dialogue designed to incite the audience, it was the hometown crowd’s repeated cheers of “USA! USA! USA!” that spurred The Patriot to victory. This was a flag match, meaning that the winner was able to force the loser to waive the flag of the winner’s country.

Beginning with the opening match, the wrestlers engaged with the crowd and the crowd engaged with the wrestlers. One young fella in the first row, probably around 8 years old, was at the fence barking insults and enthusiastically ready to take on the wrestlers all by himself.

A match between local wrestler Reggie Collins and the Blue Chipper was announced just before the bell as having a bonus of $1,000 payable if the wrestler defeated his opponent within the prescribed time of 15 minutes. A task made more difficult thanks to the antics of the Blue Chipper’s manager who wore a jacket identifying himself as The Guiding Light.

The high-flying Collins, popular for his enthusiastic style and repeated appearances at local wrestling shows. ultimately got the job done against the Blue Chipper from Winchester, Virginia, much to the delight of the hometown crowd.

There were other matches prior to the headlining event. There was a tag team match slated for 20 minutes, and a match involving a Professor with a character that attempted to gain control of the crowd, calling them his class. There were class rules, and of course the rules riled up the crowd and nobody followed them, in fact, they openly defied them. The Professor was the perfect heel.

Then ultimately came the watch everyone had been waiting for, the headline match between WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton of the Rock N’ Roll Express versus International Star Hawaiian King Kaluha.

Morton, a nine-time world champion as a member of the Rock N’ Roll Express, is a second generation wrestler with a 40-plus year Hall of Fame career. The promoter billed Morton as “having competed in the smallest armories and biggest arenas throughout the world.”

King Kahlua, at 265 pounds, represented a formidable foe for Morton, and whipped the crowd into a frenzy before the match even started. King Kahlua was joined by promoter The Guiding Light in his crowd-stirring antics.

In the end, the hero, Morton, and not the heel, King Kahlua, earned the victory, again to the delight of the cheering crowd.

At the conclusion of the show, and even at the beginning of the show, many of the performers made themselves available to sign autographs and pictures, and to pose for photos with the fans. If the goal was to entertain, and it was, mission accomplished.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the issue that while the action is high-flying and hard-hitting, many of the moves are, dare we say, fake. Fake in the sense that steps are taken to lessen the chance of injury with many of the moves.

Don’t fool yourself, however, the action and athletic skill required in the performances is impressive. You can’t fake, for example, flying off the top rope, only how hard you hit or where you land. You can’t fake, for example, the act of lifting your opponent into the air and slamming them to the ground, again, only how exactly you land.

Professional wrestlers are talented athletes who practice to hone their skills. Injuries still happen, in fact, over time, they take quite a toll on the body. In the end, however, it’s as much as about sports entertainment as it is sports.

“Are you entertained?” On opening night of the Mineral County Fair, those assembled in the Grandstand certainly were.