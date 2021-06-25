Potomac State recognizes 12 for going 'above and beyond'

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER -- West Virginia University Potomac State College recently recognized 12 employees for going above and beyond to make PSC a better place by exemplifying through their daily work WVU’s Core Values of Service, Curiosity, Respect, Accountability, and Appreciation.

Each was presented with a 2021 WVU Values Coin and certificate.

The WVU Values Coin program continues to grow by coin recipients from the previous year "paying it forward,” with each selecting a fellow employee whom they believe exemplifies the core values. Therefore, award recipients are selected by their peers.

Campus president Jennifer Orlikoff presented the coins to the following individuals, announcing their respective core values:

- Diana Niland was recognized for the core value of service. She serves as a nurse in the college’s Student Health Center and is an instructor for WVU’s Bachelor of Science (BSN) in Nursing program on the Potomac State College campus.

- Rachel Raschella was also recognized for the core value of service. She is a program assistant for the BSN program. She also serves as an assistant coach for the Esports team.

- Lesley Stark, a senior admissions counselor in the Office of Enrollment Services, received her value coin for curiosity.

- David Shoemaker, a financial aid manager also in the Office of Enrollment Services, was recognized for the core value of accountability.

- Mark Harsh, a trades specialist in the Facilities and Maintenance Department, was recognized for the core value of service.

- Beth Little, dean of Enrollment Services and University Relations, was recognized for the core value of accountability.

- Phil Douthitt, associate dean in the Academic Affairs Office, was also recognized with a value coin for accountability.

- Don Schafer, a physical education instructor and assistant baseball coach, was recognized with a value coin for both respect and curiosity.

- Cynthia Hartman, a senior administrative assistant in the president’s office, was recognized for respect.

- Marie Post is a program assistant in Residence Life. She was recognized for both accountability and service.

- Amanda Renick serves as a residence life specialist in Residence Life and received a value coin for the core value of service.

- Gerald Wilcox, PhD, is a biology professor who also served as chair of the Faculty Assembly. He was recognized for respect.