Mt. Ridge students earn honors for Equal Justice essays

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - On June 19, 2021 (Juneteenth), the Allegany County Equal Justice Initiative essay contest winners were announced in a ceremony in the garden at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

ACPS students received their scholarship award checks and will have plaques and t-shirts presented to them at the August school board meeting.

The winners are as follows:

- Fourth runner-up, Robert Moffett, Allegany High School (rising senior), received a $500 award

- Third runner-up, Sofiia Kucher, Allegany High School (rising senior), received a $750 award

- Second runner-up, Ashlynn Cooper, Mountain Ridge High School (2021 graduate), received a $1,125 award

- First runner up, Elizabeth L. Marchbank, Mountain Ridge High School (2021 graduate), received a $1,125 award

- First place winner, Ava Breighner, Mountain Ridge High School (rising senior). read her essay titled “Inequality and Erasure in Education” and received a $2,500 scholarship award.

