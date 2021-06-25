Mt. Ridge students earn honors for Equal Justice essays

Special to the News Tribune
Olivia Marchbank (who received the award for her sister, Elizabeth), Ashlynn Cooper, Ava Breighner, and Sofiia Kucher were among the winners of the Allegany County Equal Justice Initiative essay contest. Not pictured was Robert Moffett.

CUMBERLAND - On June 19, 2021 (Juneteenth), the Allegany County Equal Justice Initiative essay contest winners were announced in a ceremony in the garden at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

ACPS students received their scholarship award checks and will have plaques and t-shirts presented to them at the August school board meeting.

The winners are as follows:

 - Fourth runner-up, Robert Moffett, Allegany High School (rising senior), received a $500 award

 - Third runner-up, Sofiia Kucher, Allegany High School (rising senior), received a $750 award

 - Second runner-up, Ashlynn Cooper, Mountain Ridge High School (2021 graduate), received a $1,125 award

 - First runner up, Elizabeth L. Marchbank, Mountain Ridge High School (2021 graduate), received a $1,125 award

 - First place winner, Ava Breighner, Mountain Ridge High School (rising senior). read her essay titled “Inequality and Erasure in Education” and received a $2,500 scholarship award.

