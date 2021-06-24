Potomac State inducts 22 into honor society

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER – West Virginia University Potomac State College inducted 22 students into the Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society this spring.

The society was founded in 1923 by the faculty to honor students’ academic achievement and engagement in campus activities.

Students must achieve a 3.0 GPA, have no failing grades and participate in at least two campus clubs, committees, or athletic teams. Students must be good campus citizens and be approved by the faculty assembly. Sigma Phi Omega sponsors the annual Recognition Day Ceremony.

Inducted this year were: Matthew Bane, Camryn Blacka, Calista Brelsford, Dalas Carder, Brooke Cornell, Allison Cowgill, Amanda Crawford, Kylie Crites, Makenna Douthitt, Viktorya Floyd, Alexx Grady, Kendra Johnson, Brandon Judy, Madison Llewellyn, Erica Merrill, Batson Sheets, Aubrey Smith, Bethany Smith, Taylor Townsend, Kayla Veach, Cassidy Wallace, and Madison Willard.

Co-advisors for the honor society are Sheri Chishom, PhD, and Vicki Huffman, PhD, both biology professors.

To learn more about WVU Potomac State College, visit potomacstatecollege.edu, email go2psc@mail.wvu.edu or call 304-788-6820.