Piedmont looking for part-time assistant clerk

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

PIEDMONT - The Piedmont City Council unanimously voted recently to hire some part-time help for city clerk Carrie Lewis, with one council member even offering to donate his salary in order to get someone hired as soon as possible.

Lewis told the council June 16 that she needs help with paperwork for the water and police departments.

“I can’t keep up with the backlog,” she said, adding that having a second person to work in the city office “just a couple days a week or maybe not even that often” would help tremendously.

Council member Greg Harvey said he felt a job description should be drawn up before they advertise for the position, but members Paul Coleman and Rick Butler wanted to move quicker on the hire.

“What do we have to do to make this happen?” Coleman asked, adding that Lewis “needs help now. We can’t put this off for another couple months and you know that’s what’s going to happen.”

“I’ll donate my last paycheck to get this person hired now,” said Butler, who was attending his last meeting as council member since he had not run for re-election in May

Terry LaRue also felt, however, that a job description was needed.

“I know she needs help now, but we need a job description and salary,” he said. “We can’t do anything today.”

Coleman said, however, he felt the job description would follow the duties that Lewis had performed when she served as a part-time assistant clerk before moving up to her current position.

“To me,” he said, “that would be the job description and salary.”

As for the hours for the new position, mayor Paula Boggs suggested having the new person work Monday, Wednesday and Friday, which would enable them to keep the city office open when the council meets on Wednesdays.

Currently, when they meet at noon on the first and third Wednesday of every month, they must close the office in order for Lewis to attend the meeting.

When Butler offered to donate his last paycheck, Lewis noted that the new hire would be paid out of the water department since they would be handling paperwork for them.

Coleman went ahead and made the motion to advertise for a part-time administrative clerk, and Butler seconded it. The motion passed unanimously.

The city will begin advertising soon, with the description of the position given as an “administrative clerk for the water and police operations.” Requirements and duties include “some knowledge of different computer programs, responsible for entering citations and report on past-due amounts, uploading meter readings each month, process payments, create work orders for customers.

