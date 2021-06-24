Bench memorializes Potomac Center employee

Special to the News Tribune

ROMNEY - The family of the late Brian Sgaggero recently donated a beautiful bench in his honor to his former employer Potomac Center.

Sgaggero tragically lost his life on April 22 in a two-vehicle accident near Springfield.

Sgaggero, 52, of Short Gap was a 12-year veteran of the Potomac Center Maintenance Department. He was a very popular employee who was loved by all, especially the residents. He is and will always be truly missed by everyone at the Potomac Center.

Potomac Center CEO Rick Harshbarger said, “Brian was one of a kind. He was a talented, hard working, skilled man but he will be mostly remembered by me for his happy, pleasant, and positive personality. I will sincerely miss him. We

all will. I extend my sincere condolences to his wife Wendy and his son Seth and thank them from the bottom of my heart for the beautiful bench that we put prominently at the front entrance to our administration building.”