Mineral County Fair continues this week

FORT ASHBY — Although the effects of a year’s hiatus is very noticeable in some areas, the crowds have been coming out in full force this week for the Mineral County Fair.

Entries in the vegetable, flower and canned goods competitions are much more sparse this year, and chairpersons of those exhibits are blaming the skip in a year for the apparent hesitance of some in getting involved this year.

Even in the 4-H and FFA livestock barns, one parent said the young exhibitors were taking longer to get back into the swing of things after missing fair week last year.

In the exhibit hall, fewer businesses and organizations are set up with displays.

Outside, however, families were enjoying chili cheese fries and burgers, teens were trying their hand at the quarter machine or trying to snag a pepsi bottle at the ring toss, and youngsters were waiting - some impatiently - in the long winding lines for the rides.

It was almost as though there had never been a pandemic … or maybe it was because the fair is the first big event following the pandemic.

Either way, the Mineral County Fair is the place to be this week, and plenty of events are yet to come.

Thursday will see the demolition derby featuring 4- and 8-cylinder vehicles at 7 p.m., along with 17-year-old piano wiz Milo Allman performing on the fairgrounds stage at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The stock and modified class Mug Bog is set for Friday, along with The Voice talent competition. Both events begin at 7 p.m.

28 Speedway band will round out fair week on Saturday with shows at 7 and 9 p.m. along with the super stock and super modified classes of the Mud Bog at the grandstand.

The grand feature parade will line up beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday on Dan’s Run Road. The parade will start at 4 p.m.

Gates and rides open June 22-25 at 6 p.m. On June 26, gates open at 5 p.m. after the parade with rides running at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is $12, which gets you in the fair, parking, all rides and stage and track entertainment. Fairgoers 62 and older are admitted each night for half price.

This year’s fair grand drawing takes place Saturday at 10 p.m. Tickets are available from any member of the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company and at the grand drawing booth.

The Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company sponsors the fair.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info