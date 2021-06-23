BOE feeling affects of building shortage

KEYSER - The Mineral County School System is feeling the effects of the ongoing shortage of construction materials.

The long-awaited roof and HVAC replacement project at Keyser Middle School - scheduled for this summer - more than likely will not start until August, according to superintendent Troy Ravenscroft.

Ravenscroft said the county is approximately two months behind in getting materials for the job.

According to worldconstructiontoday.com, 71% of contractors are facing shortages of at least one type of material, with lumber being the most difficult to obtain, followed by steel, electrical supplies, and lighting supplies.

The pandemic, and the resultant shutdown and/or shortage of workers at production facilities, is attributed to the shortage.

The $3.7 KMS million job is being funded by a Needs grant from the West Virginia School Building Authority, which was awarded in July 2020. The county will be pitching in an estimated $645,000.

Ravenscroft said most of the work will be outside the building, and even if work doesn’t start until August it should not affect the students or their classes.

In another project in the works for Mineral County, the preliminary stages of construction for a new Frankfort Primary School are right on target, according to the superintendent, who noted that they were to interview architects for the new building by June 15, and that was completed last week.

Construction on that $19 million school is at least a year away, with current plans calling for it to open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info.