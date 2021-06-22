Westernport to crack down on vehicle tags

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT -- As coronavirus precautions are relaxing across Maryland, it’s opening the doors for local enforcement of variety of concerns including unlicensed vehicles in Westernport.

With the June 30 deadline in sight, the Westernport mayor and council are gearing up to target unlicensed vehicles parked on the city streets.

The council noted that residents have 30 days to acquire new tags when moving to Maryland and that code enforcement will be looking closely at vehicle licensing.

High weeds and grass are another target concern for the town’s enforcement office.

“It’s pretty bad right now,” said commissioner Judy Hamilton of the weeds and grass in town, warning residents that code enforcement will be out.

In other business, the council voted to accept the American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Physical Relief Funds for the town.

Mayor Laura Freeman –Legge noted that it’s “not quite as much as we originally thought,” as the town will receive $1.3 million - down from the previously estimated $1.4 million.

“We can use it for infrastructure, we can use it for water projects,” she said confirming the town’s intent to use the funds toward the next phases of the water project which will include a new pump station, water lines, and fire hydrants.