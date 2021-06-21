Energy Express kicks off on Tuesday

For the News Tribune

KEYSER - WVU Extension Service AmeriCorps* members are excited to begin the Energy Express summer literacy program with youths in Mineral County.

They have completed training and are doing community service projects, and have also been preparing the Keyser and Frankfort sites for Tuesday - the first day with the children.

Energy Express is an award-winning six-week reading and nutrition program. This summer the program will help children entering first through third grades overcome the “summer slide” that occurs when they fall behind academically, while also providing nutritious meals for the students.

“Mentors this summer will benefit from being a part of the program by being able to build connections with children and with other mentors,” says Hannah Raines, 2021 site supervisor. “They will be a part of a close-knit team and be exposed to a professional setting, the fosters a fun and creative environment.”

“Serving as an AmeriCorps* member is a solid summer experience in preparation for a professional job,” says Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension Service 4-H Extension agent. “It helps to prepare you for organization, planning, team work and professionalism whether you plan to work as a teacher or in another career field.”

Based on the success of Energy Express participants and the unique aspects of the program, the National Center for Summer Learning at Johns Hopkins University named the Energy Express program one of the nation’s best summer learning programs.

Energy Express is a program under the leadership of WVU Extension Service’s 4-H Youth Development program. Local partners include the Mineral County Family Resource Network (MCFRN) and Mineral County Schools. The Community Trust Foundation helps to fund the Mineral County program. CTF is committed to building stronger communities in Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral counties.

WVU Extension programs are open to all youths.