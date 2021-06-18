Mineral County fair showcases local meat industry

FORT ASHBY — Supporting a local, thriving community is the norm for Mineral County and the heart of that message will be on full display at the Mineral County Fair at Fort Ashby beginning Tuesday.

Walking around the fair, one might notice an assortment of livestock being traded.

Local children in Mineral County bring their animals in and put them on exhibit as they go through a judging process.

The animals are then sold at auction which normally takes place at the fair, but due to the pandemic safety precautions, the process takes place through an online platform.

FFA thrives at the fair

Stacey Huffman, Mineral County agriculture agent, sees how the pandemic over the last year has shined a bright light on the local meat market.

Huffman says that the youth of Mineral County play a huge role at the fair, which boosts the desire for locally-produced meat.

"These kids when they take a sear animal, which means that they bought an animal or raised one from their own farm," said Huffman. "They go through quality assurance to make sure they're raising the animal humanely and properly."

The Future Farmers of America program doesn't run through osmosis. Trained instructors guide the students throughout the entire process

Carol Webb brings her background and experiences to the table as an instructor.

Webb works with students from Keyser and Frankfort High School who participate in the FFA program.

Webb is excited for the sales link to open up on Friday. She enjoys guiding the local students in their research on the local meat market.

Local meat plant soars high

Flying W Farms in Keyser is under the inspection of the United States Department of Agriculture and for consumers.

Sarah Page is very familiar with the Mineral County area and market. The plant manager at Flying W started working at 16-years-old in the business and graduated from Keyser High School in 2015.

Page looks forward to what some would see as the Super Bowl of the local meat industry — the Mineral County Fair.

"The fair is a great opportunity to serve our area and raise a voice to share and show off (product)," said Page. "They get to market that animal to someone so they can come in and purchase that from you giving them the opportunity to put meat in their freezers."

Consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic took a high interest in purchasing meat from Flying W Farms.

"We have been very fortunate to see people's needs," said Page. "We know the local beats and we are trying to give back (to the local community)."

Page has seen the company meet the demand for their customers.

"Pre-COVID, a lot more people came in," said Page. "If they wanted to buy four ribeye steaks or 20 pounds of ground beef, they could do that. This falls on the retail part of the business to restock the meat."

Page says that there was a lot that went into the operations of the company during the pandemic.

With the fair starting next week, there will be plenty of meat to go around in Mineral County.

For more information on the fair, visit mineralcountyfair.org.

