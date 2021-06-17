Piedmont to host Back Street Festival Saturday

PIEDMONT - Whether you’re looking for an opportunity to celebrate coming out of the pandemic, or just a chance to relax and soak up the small town atmosphere with friends and family, Piedmont city officials say they have something that fits the bill.

After receiving a grant from West Virginia Fairs and Festivals, Piedmont City Council member Paul Coleman, town clerk Carrie Lewis, and several volunteers have been working on the first Back Street Festival and Prayer Day to be held Saturday in the town park.

The day is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. with a parade. Coordinated by members of Potomac Fire Co. 2 of Westernport, the parade will start in Westernport and move across the bridge into Piedmont, picking up the young participants of the Parade on Wheels in the vicinity of the Church of God on Ashfield Street. The joint parade will then continue up Ashfield and disband at the park on Back Street.

There, a variety of attractions will be set up, including a bounce house and obstacle course, pony rides, firetruck rides, and food, food, and more food.

Duckie’s will be offering BBQ pulled pork, chips and soda, Amoroso’s Italian Eatery will be offering pepperoni rolls, and cotton candy and funnel cakes will be available for those with a sweet tooth.

Elsewhere, a cruise-in will be held in the parking lot behind the American Legion, the Church of God will be selling hotdogs, and the Tri-Towns Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting bingo at the fire hall.

Coleman said the town’s businesses have all been invited to participate and space is available for arts and crafts vendors.

Music begins at the park at noon with the Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Studio, followed by DJ TJ Coleman at 3 p.m.

The festival will then take a more serious turn at 5:30 p.m., and anyone who wishes can join together to pray for the community and for America.

Although the festival will come to a close around 6 p.m., the fun will be just beginning at that time at the city pool, where everyone will be able to swim for free and music will be provided by DJ Tim Kady.

