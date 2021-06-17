March for Justice: One year later and little has changed

KEYSER - It’s been a year since a large group of area residents gathered together to hit the streets of Keyser in protest against the brutal murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Coordinated by Piedmont resident Kyleena Purvis and Keyser resident Veronica Newlin, the protest was peaceful and orderly, and provided the opportunity for a lot of previously unheard voices to speak out loud and clear - it’s time to end racism.

Today, however, a disheartened Purvis and Newlin said they feel there has been little change in the racial divide they have experienced - even in their hometowns.

In fact, Newlin says if anything, their protest brought to light a much deeper racial divide than they had anticipated.

“It sparked a counter-protest,” Newlin told the News Tribune recently. “We had people in a parking lot screaming at us … the pure hate this brought out was just unbelievable. We had people circling and circling the blocks and one guy flipped us off. They’re were people threatening us … It really opened my eyes to who people really are around here,” she said.

Despite the threats, however, the march remained peaceful. But the negative reception did have its effect on the protesters.

The group had planned two rallies that day, with the second one set in the evening, but when they began to get the reactions they did from some passersby and began to hear rumors that counter protesters were planning to bring weapons, the coordinators decided to change their approach.

“That’s why we changed it from a march to a vigil for George Floyd,” Newlin explained.

Although no counter-protesters showed up, the group that came out for the vigil that night was much smaller - perhaps due to the perceived threats.

Purvis, who says she was the victim of racial slurs when she was in school, understands the fear.

“When I was in high school, I hated it. I felt the teachers didn’t like me. My sister had racial slurs thrown at her too,” she said.

Purvis and Newlin feel that part of the reason the march resulted in no change in the racial divide was that a lot of the participants joined in the event because it was the popular thing to do at the time.

“But it’s not a trend; it’s something we really care about,” Purvis said. “This is a year-round thing. We wanted our town to be a part of the movement. We were saying to everyone ’We’re with you,’ but then nothing changed.”

Both Purvis and Newlin said there needs to be more communication between minorities and law enforcement in order to help stop the ongoing racial profiling, distrust and violence.

“The police met with us at the beginning and basically told us ‘:We’re here for you’… but they also said ‘when this is over we want to have a community sit down’ (to discuss racial issues), and that never happened,” Newlin said. She did say, however, that one officer she knows personally does continue to reach out to check in on her.

“There is just a barrier between the police and the citizens,” she continued. “We worked so hard and put in so much to try to break that barrier and I feel they pulled away from us. We gave so much, and I feel we were met with so little. You have to have a relationship between law enforcement and citizens in order for things to get better.

“I really wanted to make change with this march. I have many friends that I don’t want to have to be terrified if they’re pulled over by the police.”

Purvis, however, does have some hope for a future free of racism and hatred, and at least part of the answer rests with her 20-something generation.

“I think the age gap makes a difference,” she said. “I feel our generation as a whole is judgement free. It’s not that we don’t care, but it’s just not an issue with us. Whether it’s someone of the LGBTQ community or a person of color, we don’t see that. What we see is how people treat each other.”

“I think education and how you were raised plays a big part in it too,” Newlin says.

So even though they are disappointed in the lack of outcome from last year’s march, they still hold out hope for change. And they want to do their part.

“I think the next step is a community dialogue,” Purvis said. “We need to sit down with officers, old people, teenagers, kids even. With everybody, and talk.

“Is it going to change in the next year? Absolutely not,” Purvis said. “It’s probably going to take 20 or more years, but we want to be a part of that change. Right now we’re only making a little dent.”

“Are we trying to stir things up? Obviously,” Newlin said. “But we’re trying to make things better; to build a better community.”

