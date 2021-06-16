Keeping their memories alive: Dog tags represent those lost while serving their country

BURLINGTON - As she gently hung the dog tag bearing her late son’s name on the Liberty apple tree planted for Marshall County, Rose Shilling of Moundsville said it “meant everything” to her to be in Mineral County Sunday for the Gold Star Mothers Memorial Tree Planting.

Shilling’s son, AM3 Heath Shilling, died in 2001 while on active duty with the U.S. Navy. His mother is now a member of the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers.

Gold Star Mothers, or Gold Star Families, is an organization for those whose son or daughter lost their lives while serving their country.

According to Mineral County Commission president Richard Lechliter, who emceed Sunday afternoon’s program, “Thirty-eight West Virginians have lost their lives in combat since the War of Terrorism began in 2001.”

Lechliter went on to explain, “The Gold Star symbol began in World War I. In that time when a family member went to war, a blue star was placed in the window of the home. If that family member did not return, then the blue star was replaced with a gold star, representing the ultimate sacrifice that was made.”

More:IN MEMORY: New orchard at Larenim remembers those who died defending their country

More:Keyser High grad recognized by Chamber for artful contribution to park

More:Chamber, CVB setting sights on tourism

One of the projects recently launched by the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers is the memorial tree planting. At Mineral County’s Larenim Park, 55 apple trees have been planted as part of that program. Each tree includes a sign stating the type of apple tree it is, as well as a hook where dog tags representing each fallen veteran can be hung.

Shirley White, past president of the W.Va. Gold Star Mothers, said the program has been a labor of love for the organization.

In addition to the trees, the memorial area located just outside the arboretum at Larenim Park also features a bench where people can sit in a time of quiet reflection.

“It is a project that will benefit the community,” White said.

White, who lives in Canaan Valley, lost two of her three sons - Robert, who served in the Army and was killed in action in 2005 in Afghanistan, and Andrew, who served with the Marine Reserves in Iraq and died in 2008.

She and her husband have devoted much of their time since then helping to keep alive their sons’ memory, and the memory of all the sons and daughters who paid the ultimate price.

Keyser native and veteran Mara Boggs, representing Sen. Joe Manchin, read a message from the Senator during Sunday’s program.

“We are home to the most patriotic, hard-working people in the nation,” Manchin wrote. “We have always done the heavy lifting and never complained. We have mined the coal and forged the steel that built the guns, ships and factories that have protected and continued to protect our country to this day. Every day, members of our armed forces put their lives on the line to protect us here at home. The heroic men and women in uniform are to be commended for their bravery and unrelenting commitment to our great nation and the citizens of West Virginia.”

Members of Boyce-Houser Post 41 American Legion also took part in the program, and the Burlington United Methodist Family Services Girls Rainbow Choir, under the direction of Cindy Hall, presented music including the National Anthem.

At the conclusion of the program, the Gold Star Mothers and anyone else who wished to participate, hung the dog tags on the trees.

Anyone who wishes to visit the area is welcome to do so, and the Gold Star Mothers hope it will remain a place of quiet contemplation and respect for those who have been lost.

“We want to keep their memories alive,” Shilling said.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info