Jean Bradshaw is Mineral County Belle

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY - Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service, MCCEOS, has selected Jean Bradshaw to serve as a County Belle at the West Virginia Folk Festival to be held at Glenville June 18-20 2021.

She will take part in a tea and tour at the home of Ike and Sue Morris, a concert at Glenville State Collage, the Folk Festival parade, a gospel sing, and Job’s Temple Church service.

To apply for County Belle, one has to be 70 years old or older. She was selected based on her membership and service in CEOS since 1975. Presently, she is president of Old Furnace CEOS and Keyser Area Representative.