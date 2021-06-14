'We want justice!': Family of Ashby Doman takes to the streets

KEYSER — A good father to his daughter. A young man who served his country in the military. A man who fought addictions but was “so much more” than just another addict.

These are just a few of the things that friends and family of Ashby Doman Jr. want the public to know about the man whose life ended abruptly two years ago Sunday.

Doman’s body was found on the morning of June 13, 2019, at the intersection of West Piedmont and North E street. He was originally thought to be the victim of a drug overdose, but his death was eventually ruled a suicide by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner due to a stab wound which police said was self-inflicted.

The Keyser Police Department closed the case, but his family and friends insist there’s much more to the story.

“He didn’t commit suicide; he never would have done that,” Brittany Miller said Sunday as she stood among approximately 35 family and friends who gathered along Mineral Street not only to remember Doman but also to ask that his case be reopened.

“He was murdered!” said Anthony Talbert, Brittany’s fiance and Doman’s cousin. “He was a dad. He would never have done that to his daughter!”

Brandon Shears, who came to the rally on his bike and rode up and down the street waving his sign asking for “justice for my cousin,” said he is angry that the case was closed and people he believes were involved in Doman’s death were not brought to justice.

“It’s been two years and the people are still running the streets and bragging about it today,” he said.

More:2 years later, Ashby Doman's family still seeking answers

More:Golden: Investigation continues in Ashby Doman death

Miller feels the case was brushed off because of Doman’s reputation.

“The Keyser Police aren’t doing anything about it just because he was a drug addict,” she said. “He was more than that. He was an amazing father. He had his issues, but we all do. He still deserves justice. There are a lot of people who miss him and love him.”

Kaila Poland not only agrees that Doman was a good dad to her daughter Sophia, but also added that he would do anything he could for his child or anyone else.

“He was a good father. He’d have given you the shirt off his back,” she said.

“He had his addictions, but that didn’t stop him from being in Sophia’s life,” Amanda Hott agreed as she stood beside Poland with her sign declaring, “We want justice!”

“He was a good person; he just had a bad reputation,” she said.

Hott said the closure of his case has done the family a disservice.

“It’s not fair,” she said. “It’s not fair to his family and it’s not fair to his daughter to have to grow up with this.”

Doman’s aunt Donna Whiting, who organized Sunday’s rally, agrees that his reputation was a barrier that investigators refused to cross.

“He was my nephew. He may have been an addict, but he was a good person. I brought this together to try to let the citizens know … he didn’t kill himself. He would have never killed himself. And we want justice for him. We want to try to get the case reopened.”

“So much is brushed under the rug, and sometimes it takes something like this to show he has somebody that cares,” Kessie Doman said.

Several family members feel the ones responsible for Doman’s death remain free while the truth behind what happened not only remains uncovered but in many ways sparks a fear in the hearts of those who believe they are guilty.

“I want to make sure the city of Keyser knows their streets aren’t safe,” Kessie Doman said. “I told my husband I really didn’t even want to come here … it makes me nervous.”

“We are scared to let his daughter go out … there are so many rumors,” Acacia Doman said.

“She’s 11 years old,” Whiting said of Ashby’s daughter. “She has to go to school and listen to what other parents have told their children. She wants justice for her father as well.”

“I just keep praying and keeping the faith,” she said.

Miller says the family will not give up until justice is served.

“We’ll keep coming out here and doing something until he gets justice,” she said. “Even if it’s 10-15 years down the road, we’ll still be here. We aren’t going anywhere.”

— Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info