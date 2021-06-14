Bane's name placed on wall of honor

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Matthew Bane, a biology major from Keyser, was recently recognized with the inscription of his name on the Duke Anthony Whitmore/Henry Louis Gates Jr. Academic Achievement Wall.

Bane was honored along with others during Recognition Day at West Virginia University Potomac State College.

The Achievement Wall, originally conceived to recognize the academic and scholarly activities of PSC's students, alumni and faculty, was named in honor of Alumnus Henry Louis Gates Jr., PhD, who serves as the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University, and for deceased PSC Professor Duke Anthony Whitmore, PhD, so that “…the student and his mentor may be honored together.”

Each year, up to three students may be selected who exhibit exemplary scholarship and potential for continued achievement.

In addition to being inducted into the Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society, Bane has been named to the President’s List for all semesters that he’s attended Potomac State College.

He was also an active member of the Life Science Club and the Chemistry Club and enjoys giving back to the community by volunteering his time to various community service activities, including teaching tumbling lessons to youth in Mineral and Allegany counties.

“The professors at Potomac State College are definitely what helped me succeed in both my academics and as a person. My professors always pushed me to work hard and I have certainly reaped many benefits from persevering in my studies,” Bane said.

Bane plans to transfer to the Morgantown campus in the fall, where he’ll be part of the Honors EXCEL program.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in biology, Bane plans to apply to the WVU School of Medicine with the goal of pursuing a career in plastic surgery.

To view all 2021 Recognition Day recipients, visit the college website at www.potomacstatecollege.edu.