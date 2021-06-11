Fire damages vacant Piedmont home

PIEDMONT - No one was injured Friday afternoon when a vacant home burned on Fairview Street in Piedmont.

Tri-Towns Volunteer Fire chief T.J. Bradley said they were alerted to the fire at 28 E. Fairview St. at 2:54 p.m. and found smoke rolling from the attic and fire showing in the rear of the home.

“It took approximately 50 firefighters about 25 minutes to get the fire under control,” he said.

Cause of the fire is under investigation, and Bradley said he did not know the identity of the property owner.

Firefighters from Potomac Company No. 2 (Westernport), Bloomington, Barton, Goodwill (Lonaconing), Midland, Keyser, Fountain and Ridgeley responded to the scene.

