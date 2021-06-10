News Tribune invites non-profits to participate

KEYSER - Last year, for the first time, a Mineral County non-profit participated in Gannett’s A Community Thrives program and came away with grant funding as a result.

Gannett, the parent company of the Mineral Daily News Tribune as well as over 1,100 print and online news sites throughout the United States including USA Today, has hosted A Community Thrives since 2017.

The program is designed to help non-profits in Gannett’s readership areas raise funds for a wide variety of programs with one main goal in mind - the program helps build up or change the community.

Last year alone, more than $5.6 million was distributed to non-profits through the program, and the applicants themselves raised more than $3.3 million through their own fundraising efforts.

In 2020, the Aging & Family Services of Mineral County applied for the program and was accepted, and although they were not a major grant recipient, they did receive a $2,500 operating grant as well as just over $3,000 in local matching gifts, for use toward the renovation of the former Pizza Hut into a new multi-purpose senior center.

A&FS director Scott Mallery said their participation in the program was well worth it.

“We would recommend the program to other non-profits,” he told the News Tribune.

The program is open to all types of non-profits, from United Ways to community foundations, independent libraries, parks and recreation, human service agencies, and more. Certain non 501c3 organizations, however, including public schools, fiscally sponsored projects and tax-deductible units of government, are also eligible to apply.

If you have any questions about your eligibility to participate, you may email act@usatodaynetwork.com.

Once a non-profit is accepted to participate in the program, they are assigned A Community Thrives fund raiser page and a fund raising goal based on their annual budget. Tier 1 agencies with a budget of less than $500,000 will have a fund raising goal of at least $3,000 and those with a budget of more than $500,000 will have a fund raising goal of at least $6,000.

And that’s when the community itself steps in. Supporters can visit the agency’s page and donate toward the goal. Donations may be made any time between July 19-Aug. 13.

Agencies will compete for Top Fundraiser grants of between $10,000-25,000, Bonus Challenge grants of between $3,000-$5,000) or smaller operating grants of varying amounts.

To sign up to participate, a representative of the agency simply visits acommunitythrives.mightycause.com and complete the form.

Deadline to apply is June 30.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info. Story ideas? Shoot me an email!