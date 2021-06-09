Voters oust mayor in Ridgeley election upset

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY – Challenger Bill Shepherd ousted Ridgeley mayor Mark Jones in Tuesday’s town election, receiving 57 votes to Jones’ 37.

In the council race residents returned incumbents Nick Imes, Duke Lantz and Don McFarland with Butch Hawse and Bobby Lambert rounding out the council.

Lantz was the top vote getter at 66, followed by Lambert, 65; McFarland, 64; Hawse, 59; and Imes, 42.

Twigg received 35 votes in his unsuccessful bid for re-election to the council.

The council will hold its June meeting at 6 p.m. June 22 at Sharing Life Ministries.