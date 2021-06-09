Frankfort honors Top 10 students

Special to the News Tribune

SHORT GAP - Frankfort High School recognized the top 10 students during graduation recently, including the valedictorian and salutatorian.

The Top 10, and the honors they received, included:

Christian Jacob Cimaglia, valedictorian - Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, National Merit Scholarship, West Virginia Wesleyan Presidential Scholarship, West Virginia Wesleyan Honors Program Scholarship

Jachob Franklin Clark, salutatorian - Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University Valedictorian Scholarship, West Virginia University Go First Level 1 Scholarship, West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level 2, Fort Ashby Lions Club Scholarship, Robert H. Mollohan Family Charitable Foundation High Technology Scholarship, James Fazzalore Scholarship, WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital Scholarship, S. Katherine Boxwell/Edwin P. Churchill Scholarship, Ridgeley American Legion Post #136 William E. Schuck, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Cumberland Valley Optimist Club Award

Kyle Kenneth Slayman - Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, Student Council Award

Jacob Nathaniel Logsdon - Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University Potomac State College Go First Scholarship, Fort Ashby Alumni Scholarship, Student Council Award

Benjamin Michael Nestor - Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University Potomac State College Go First Scholarship

Corey Lee Brieloff - Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, University of South Carolina Academic Scholarship of Distinction

Ethan Asa Durst - PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University Go First Level 1 Scholarship, West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level 2, Student Council Award

Jenna Marie Keller - PROMISE Scholarship, FSU Regional Excellence Scholarship, Lewis J. Ort Access to Education Scholarship, Donahue Scholarship

Rachel Allison Noah - PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University Potomac State College Go First Scholarship

Katie Rose Miltenberger - Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University College of Business and Economics Dean’s Level 2 Scholarship, West Virginia University Chambers College of Business and Economics Scholarship, West Virginia University Go First Level 1 Scholarship, West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level 2, FFA Agriculture Leadership Scholarship, Bunge North America Scholarship, MCTC Terry Cannon Leadership Award, 4-H I Dare You Award