Lions honor KHS Goldsworthy Scholars

Special to the News Tribune
Trenton Burns was the valedictorian for the Keyser High School Class of 2021.
Virginia Breedlove was salutatorian for the Keyser High School Class of 2021.

KEYSER - The Keyser Lions Club recently recognized 21 Keyser High School students at Class Night at KHS.  

What initially began in 1960 with the recognition of the top 10 academic students, has grown to where the Keyser Lions Club now recognizes all students attending KHS who have completed their high school career with a 4.0 or higher GPA.

The Goldsworthy Scholar program is named in memory of former Keyser Lions Club founding member and Keyser High School principal James Goldsworthy Sr.

The Goldsworthy Scholars have proven to themselves, their families, peers and educators their desire for academic achievement and future success following high school.

The 2021 Goldsworthy Scholars are:

 - Trenton Burns – Valedictorian (son of Richard and Julie Burns)

 - Virginia Breedlove – Salutatorian (daughter of Rel and Kara Breedlove)

 - Draetius Allen (son of Dwight Allen and Latia Washington)

 - Mareena Clark (daughter of John Clark and Jennifer Favara)

 - Kaili Crowl (daughter of Fred Crowl and Holly Paugh)

 - Carlie Del Signore (daughter of Anthony and Marie Del Signore)

 - Isabella Donnelly (daughter of Shad and Mary Donnelly)

 - Paige Foutz (daughter of Justin and Dawn Foutz)

 - Zoe Goddard (daughter of Christopher and Christina Goddard)

 - Sierra Hester (daughter of Monte and Shelly Leatherman)

 - Asia Keister (daughter of Glen and Lisa Keister) No photo available.

 - Marilee Kitzmiller (daughter of Chris Kitzmiller)

 - Brenna McCloud (daughter of William and Mary Beth McCloud)

 - Peyton Root (son of Andrew and Martha Root)

 - Sarah Sions (daughter of Kristopher and Julie Sions)

 - Hannah Slaughter (daughter of Ted and Misti Slaughter)

 - Nadia Smith (daughter of Krista L. Boor)

 - Bradley Sommers (son of Royce and Shannon Sommers)

 - Makailyn Spiker (daughter of Mia McCarty)

 - Noah Sprouse (son of Clay and Donna Sprouse)

 - Savannah Tillman (daughter of Damon and Cheryl Tillman) No photo available.